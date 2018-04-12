Maverick Chain Trading 113.7% Higher Over Last Week (CRYPTO:MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 71.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded up 113.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Maverick Chain token can now be bought for $0.0239 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, CoinEgg and OTCBTC. Maverick Chain has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $271,297.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007969 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003030 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.62 or 0.00828893 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00017594 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012755 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00041810 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00160752 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00057130 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Maverick Chain Profile

Maverick Chain’s launch date was August 25th, 2017. Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,860 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net.

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, RightBTC and OTCBTC. It is not possible to purchase Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Maverick Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverick Chain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.