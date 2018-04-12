Maxim Group set a $13.00 target price on SLS International (AMEX:SLS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 2nd. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SLS. HC Wainwright began coverage on SLS International in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SLS International in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

AMEX:SLS opened at $0.00 on Monday.

WARNING: “SLS International (SLS) PT Set at $13.00 by Maxim Group” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/maxim-group-analysts-give-sls-international-sls-a-13-00-price-target-updated.html.

SLS International Company Profile

SLS international is a language services company which offers translations globally. The Company offers a range of services, including multilingual translations into all Spanish variants, localization, adaptation and content editing. It uses the mother-tongue linguists in order to meet the demanding standards.

Receive News & Ratings for SLS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.