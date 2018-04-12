Financial Contrast: Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) versus Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM)

Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA) and Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Maxim Integrated Products pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Ambarella does not pay a dividend. Maxim Integrated Products pays out 79.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Maxim Integrated Products has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ambarella and Maxim Integrated Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambarella $295.40 million 5.66 $18.85 million $0.55 91.18 Maxim Integrated Products $2.30 billion 7.19 $571.61 million $2.12 27.67

Maxim Integrated Products has higher revenue and earnings than Ambarella. Maxim Integrated Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ambarella, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Ambarella has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxim Integrated Products has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ambarella and Maxim Integrated Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambarella 6.38% 4.04% 3.55% Maxim Integrated Products 16.08% 32.59% 15.75%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.9% of Ambarella shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Ambarella shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ambarella and Maxim Integrated Products, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambarella 0 4 6 0 2.60 Maxim Integrated Products 0 12 7 0 2.37

Ambarella currently has a consensus price target of $60.75, suggesting a potential upside of 21.14%. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus price target of $55.44, suggesting a potential downside of 5.50%. Given Ambarella’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ambarella is more favorable than Maxim Integrated Products.

Summary

Maxim Integrated Products beats Ambarella on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) video capture, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption. Its solutions enable the creation of video content for wearable sports cameras, automotive aftermarket cameras, and professional and consumer Internet Protocol (IP) security cameras, as well as cameras incorporated into unmanned aerial vehicles in the camera market; and manage IP video traffic, broadcast encoding and transcoding, and IP video delivery applications in the infrastructure market. The company sells its solutions to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers through its direct sales force and logistics providers. Ambarella, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits, referred to as analog circuits. The Company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. The Company caters to automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer and industrial markets. It offers a range of products, such as switching regulators, battery management, isolated power, charge pumps, linear regulators, light emitting diode (LED) drivers, motor driver integrated circuits (ICs), monitors and sequencers, transceivers, controllers and expanders, level translators, signal line protection ICs, broadband switches, powerline communications, real-time clocks, embedded security, microcontrollers, 1-Wire, iButton, data loggers, clock generation and distribution, memory products, optical, signal integrity, high-speed signaling, and display power and control.

