Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, April 2nd.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MXIM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Friday, January 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.24. 35,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,868,939. The company has a market capitalization of $16,304.79, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.48. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $74.94.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $623.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Neil sold 12,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $783,434.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,428 shares of company stock valued at $15,004,988. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Aviance Capital Management LLC raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 38,728.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits, referred to as analog circuits. The Company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. The Company caters to automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer and industrial markets.

