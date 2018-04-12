MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,302 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.76% of MaxLinear worth $13,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 953,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,197,000 after acquiring an additional 103,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,561,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,772,000 after acquiring an additional 239,077 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 7.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 81,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 8.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 9,373 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 10.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 568,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,492,000 after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MaxLinear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.20.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $22.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $32.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,558.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.54.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $113.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.01 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 20.70%. research analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Curtis Ling sold 22,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $511,150.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 912,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,887,479.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Lachance sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $590,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,617.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,321 shares of company stock worth $1,678,901 over the last 90 days. 11.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MaxLinear Profile

MaxLinear, Inc is a provider of radio frequency (RF) and mixed-signal integrated circuits for cable and satellite broadband communications and the connected home, and wired and wireless infrastructure markets. The Company’s RF receiver products capture and process digital and analog broadband signals to be decoded for various applications.

