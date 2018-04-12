McClatchy Co (MNI) Short Interest Update

McClatchy Co (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 907,901 shares, a decline of 0.9% from the March 15th total of 916,502 shares. Approximately 19.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,028 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 69.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McClatchy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MNI opened at $9.29 on Thursday. McClatchy has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -93.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

McClatchy (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $244.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.53 million.

In other McClatchy news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $53,295.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,975 shares of company stock worth $126,678. 34.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in McClatchy stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of McClatchy Co (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,189 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 1.68% of McClatchy worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

McClatchy Company Profile

The McClatchy Company is a news and information publisher of various publications, such as the Miami Herald, The Sacramento Bee, The Charlotte Observer, The (Raleigh) News and Observer, and the (Fort Worth) Star-Telegram. The Company’s segments include Western Segment and Eastern Segment. Its Western Segment consists of its newspaper operations in California, the Northwest and the Midwest.

