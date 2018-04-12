McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.85-4.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.87. The company issued revenue guidance of +13-15% YoY to ~$5.45-5.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.46 billion.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $106.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13,821.09, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.56. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $90.25 and a fifty-two week high of $111.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.86.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 6th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS raised their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.89.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $678,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,439.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Smith sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $277,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,003.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is engaged in manufacturing, marketing and distributing spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the food industry, including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. The Company’s segments include consumer and industrial. The Company is involved in the manufacturing and sales of flavorful products.

