McDermott International (MDR) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.10-0.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $600-610 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $618.38 million.McDermott International also updated its FY18 guidance to $0.42-0.52 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut McDermott International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on McDermott International from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine cut McDermott International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised McDermott International from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $8.80 target price (up from $7.30) on shares of McDermott International in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.87.

Shares of McDermott International stock opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,726.92, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.86. McDermott International has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $718.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.57 million. McDermott International had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. analysts predict that McDermott International will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDermott International Company Profile

McDermott International, Inc is a provider of integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI), front-end engineering and design (FEED) and module fabrication services for upstream field developments across the world. The Company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

