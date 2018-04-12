McDermott International (MDR) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.42-0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1-3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.15 billion.McDermott International also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.10-0.12 EPS.

Shares of McDermott International stock opened at $6.35 on Thursday. McDermott International has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,726.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.86.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $718.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.57 million. McDermott International had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. equities research analysts expect that McDermott International will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McDermott International from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McDermott International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of McDermott International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of McDermott International from $9.30 to $8.30 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors set a $11.00 target price on shares of McDermott International and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDermott International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.87.

About McDermott International

McDermott International, Inc is a provider of integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI), front-end engineering and design (FEED) and module fabrication services for upstream field developments across the world. The Company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

