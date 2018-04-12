Keybank National Association OH Sells 16,347 Shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702,011 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 16,347 shares during the period. McDonald's accounts for 0.7% of Keybank National Association OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.09% of McDonald's worth $120,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald's during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Beach Investment Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald's in the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 143,541 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald's in the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. 68.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McDonald's news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,398 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $238,414.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,414.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 34,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $5,999,799.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase set a $184.00 target price on McDonald's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $191.00 price target on McDonald's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's in a report on Monday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.40.

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,699,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,751,239. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.04. The company has a market cap of $129,320.43, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald's Co. has a twelve month low of $130.57 and a twelve month high of $178.70.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. McDonald's had a net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 201.76%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that McDonald's Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.66%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Keybank National Association OH Sells 16,347 Shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/mcdonalds-co-mcd-stake-decreased-by-keybank-national-association-oh-updated.html.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.