McKesson (MCK) Given New $172.00 Price Target at Bank of America

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $179.00 to $172.00 in a report released on Wednesday. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MCK. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on McKesson from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho set a $186.00 price target on McKesson and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Group raised McKesson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McKesson has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $176.32.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.83. 79,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,838. McKesson has a 1-year low of $133.82 and a 1-year high of $178.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $29,547.79, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.49. McKesson had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that McKesson will post 12.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.71%.

In other McKesson news, SVP Erin M. Lampert sold 1,413 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $211,073.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,612,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,352,000 after acquiring an additional 305,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of McKesson by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,697,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,648,000 after acquiring an additional 157,018 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,533,000 after purchasing an additional 141,870 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,450,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,126,000 after purchasing an additional 37,023 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,270,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation is a healthcare supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology company. The Company provides medicines, medical products and healthcare services by partnering with pharmaceutical manufacturers, providers, pharmacies, governments and other organizations in healthcare.

