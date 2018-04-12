Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of LifePoint Health worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifePoint Health during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of LifePoint Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of LifePoint Health by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of LifePoint Health in the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifePoint Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000.

LPNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of LifePoint Health in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of LifePoint Health in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded LifePoint Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on LifePoint Health to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of LifePoint Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.31.

In related news, insider David M. Dill sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,183,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 252,673 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman William F. Carpenter III bought 21,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,022.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 482,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,588,862.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LifePoint Health stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.90. The stock had a trading volume of 442,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,614. The company has a market capitalization of $1,847.54, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.70. LifePoint Health has a 52 week low of $41.45 and a 52 week high of $67.95.

LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). LifePoint Health had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that LifePoint Health will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LifePoint Health Company Profile

LifePoint Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates community hospitals, regional health systems, physician practices, outpatient centers, and post-acute facilities in the United States. Its hospitals provide a range of medical and surgical services, such as general surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, rehabilitation, and pediatric, as well as specialized services, including open-heart surgery, skilled nursing, psychiatric care, and neuro-surgery.

