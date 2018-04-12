Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 62.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of THS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,133,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,723,000 after purchasing an additional 557,363 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,549,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,024,000 after buying an additional 76,696 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 3,592,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,671,000 after buying an additional 1,466,030 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,135,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,066,000 after buying an additional 182,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,311,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,857,000 after buying an additional 416,001 shares during the last quarter.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, VP Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 36,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $1,516,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 168,479 shares in the company, valued at $7,079,487.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sam K. Reed sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $487,211.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,443,878.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,829 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on THS shares. JPMorgan Chase set a $39.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo set a $46.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $44.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.51.

THS opened at $39.25 on Thursday. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $90.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $2,221.22, a PE ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.52.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.49%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer. The Company’s segments include North American Retail Grocery, Food Away From Home, and Industrial and Export. The Company manufactures a range of shelf stable, refrigerated, fresh and frozen products. Its product categories include beverages, salad dressings, snack nuts, beverage enhancers, pickles, sauces, cereals, pasta and dry dinners, cookies and crackers, retail bakery, aseptic products, jams and other products.

