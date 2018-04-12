7,056 Shares in Atlassian (TEAM) Purchased by Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,056 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEAM. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 162,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 24,333 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 99,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 23,319 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $2,785,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Atlassian by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $58.66 on Thursday. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $30.91 and a fifty-two week high of $62.25. The stock has a market cap of $5,567.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,955.33 and a beta of 2.29.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $212.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.40 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 price objective on Atlassian and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Group lifted their price objective on Atlassian to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BidaskClub cut Atlassian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides team collaboration and productivity software solutions worldwide. It offers project tracking, content creation and sharing, real-time communication, and service management products to large and small organizations. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; HipChat that provides teams a way to communicate in real-time and share ideas, updates, codes, and files; Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams; Bitbucket, a code management and collaboration product for teams using distributed version control systems; and JIRA Service Desk, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT help desks, and legal and HR teams.

