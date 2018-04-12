Peel Hunt Lowers Mears Group (LON:MER) Price Target to GBX 500

Mears Group (LON:MER) had its price objective reduced by Peel Hunt from GBX 550 ($7.77) to GBX 500 ($7.07) in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital cut their target price on shares of Mears Group from GBX 525 ($7.42) to GBX 480 ($6.78) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

Shares of MER traded down GBX 4 ($0.06) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 336 ($4.75). 13,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,226. Mears Group has a 12-month low of GBX 357.50 ($5.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 533.50 ($7.54).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.55 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This is a boost from Mears Group’s previous dividend of $3.45.

About Mears Group

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Housing and Care. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas and voids services; maintenance, repairs, capital works, and energy investment solution for public buildings; estate cleaning services; and grounds maintenance, hard landscaping, soft landscaping, and arboriculture.

