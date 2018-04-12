Medallion Financial (MFIN) Given a $5.00 Price Target at Sandler O’Neill

Sandler O’Neill set a $5.00 price objective on Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) in a research note released on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm currently has a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

MFIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Medallion Financial in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Medallion Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of MFIN traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.35. 34,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 38.01 and a quick ratio of 38.01. The stock has a market cap of $104.36, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.71. Medallion Financial has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $5.56.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.88 million. Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 1.41%. sell-side analysts expect that Medallion Financial will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Donald S. Poulton sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $35,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFIN. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 359,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 76,185 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Second Curve Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company, which is engaged in originating, acquiring and servicing loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The Company operates in lending and investing operations segment.

