MedEquities Realty Trust (MRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, March 19th.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRT. B. Riley set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on MedEquities Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MedEquities Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

MRT traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $9.85. 141,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,389. MedEquities Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The company has a market cap of $323.65, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of -0.21.

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). MedEquities Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $16.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that MedEquities Realty Trust will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in MedEquities Realty Trust by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 24.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 253,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 55,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “MedEquities Realty Trust (MRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/medequities-realty-trust-mrt-stock-rating-upgraded-by-valuengine-updated-updated-updated.html.

MedEquities Realty Trust Company Profile

MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in a diversified mix of healthcare properties and healthcare-related real estate debt investments. The Company invests primarily in real estate across the acute and post-acute spectrum of care. It focuses on investing in various types of healthcare properties, including acute care hospitals; skilled nursing facilities; short-stay surgical and specialty hospitals, which focus on orthopedic, heart and other dedicated surgeries and specialty procedures; dedicated specialty hospitals, such as inpatient rehabilitation facilities, long-term acute care hospitals and facilities providing psychiatric care; physician clinics; diagnostic facilities; outpatient surgery centers, and facilities that support these services, such as medical office buildings.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for MedEquities Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedEquities Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.