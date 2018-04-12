MediBloc Price Reaches $0.0171 on Exchanges (CRYPTO:MED)

MediBloc (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One MediBloc coin can currently be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Coinrail. Over the last seven days, MediBloc has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. MediBloc has a total market capitalization of $50.71 million and $905,556.00 worth of MediBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,588.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $463.20 or 0.06077190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $706.23 or 0.09265720 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.77 or 0.01584450 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.61 or 0.02422130 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00197606 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $203.28 or 0.02666980 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00072669 BTC.

MediBloc Coin Profile

MediBloc (MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. MediBloc’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 coins and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 coins. MediBloc’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MediBloc is medium.com/@MediBloc. The Reddit community for MediBloc is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MediBloc is medibloc.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mediterranean Coin (MED) is a uses a hybrid algorithm of Scrypt and SHA-256 – in order to limit the ability of large miners to jump on a network and increase the hashing power disproportionately. 200 million currency units are set to be mined. “

MediBloc Coin Trading

MediBloc can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Coinrail. It is not currently possible to purchase MediBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

