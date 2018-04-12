Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Has $2.36 Million Holdings in Medical Properties Trust (MPW)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. trimmed its position in Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,776 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,788,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,124 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 3,661,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,794 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,562,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,797 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,109,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,623,000 after purchasing an additional 816,225 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,607,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,152,000 after purchasing an additional 625,766 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.28.

In related news, Chairman Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 489,971 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $6,070,740.69. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,192,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,166,673.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 116,216 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $1,459,672.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,759,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,100,827.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MPW opened at $12.73 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $4,624.33, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.52 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

