Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.19

Media headlines about Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Medical Transcription Billing earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 44.4319712859896 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTBC opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Medical Transcription Billing has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $5.44.

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 million. Medical Transcription Billing had a negative net margin of 17.50% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. equities analysts predict that Medical Transcription Billing will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTBC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medical Transcription Billing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Transcription Billing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th.

In related news, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 6,000 shares of Medical Transcription Billing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 5,450 shares of Medical Transcription Billing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $138,212.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $71,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Medical Transcription Billing

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

