Medicx Fund’s (MXF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Medicx Fund (LON:MXF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 5th.

Shares of MXF stock opened at GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Thursday. Medicx Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 76.75 ($1.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 92.50 ($1.31).

Medicx Fund Company Profile

MedicX Fund Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company is a holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve rising rental income and capital growth from the ownership of a portfolio of mainly modern, purpose built, primary healthcare properties. It invests in properties in accordance with the Company’s investment objective.

