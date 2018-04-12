Oppenheimer Increases MediWound (MDWD) Price Target to $12.00

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Monday, March 19th. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MediWound’s Q1 2018 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MDWD. ValuEngine lowered shares of MediWound from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediWound from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.25.

NASDAQ MDWD traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 44,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,334. MediWound has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.76, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of -0.18.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. MediWound had a negative net margin of 887.38% and a negative return on equity of 234.12%. The business had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. analysts forecast that MediWound will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDWD. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new position in MediWound during the third quarter valued at $1,538,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in MediWound during the third quarter valued at $2,140,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in MediWound by 5,084.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 754,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 739,882 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in MediWound by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 46,366 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MediWound by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

