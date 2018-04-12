Menlo Therapeutics (MNLO) Downgraded by Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group cut shares of Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Menlo Therapeutics’ FY2019 earnings at ($3.14) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.32) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.16) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MNLO. Piper Jaffray began coverage on Menlo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Menlo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Menlo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 19th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:MNLO opened at $8.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $187.73 and a P/E ratio of -1.45. Menlo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.94 and a 52-week high of $39.86.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter. analysts expect that Menlo Therapeutics will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Surplus Fund Viii acquired 294,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,006.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

About Menlo Therapeutics

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis.

