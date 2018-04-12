MercadoLibre (MELI) Receives Buy Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $450.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $385.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MELI. BidaskClub downgraded MercadoLibre from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank set a $335.00 target price on MercadoLibre and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $425.00 target price (up previously from $415.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up previously from $385.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $338.67.

MELI stock traded up $3.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $331.97. The stock had a trading volume of 83,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,290. MercadoLibre has a 52 week low of $214.00 and a 52 week high of $417.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $15,359.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.92 and a beta of 2.07.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.35). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $436.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.74 million. equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Dumac Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Dumac Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Green Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

