UBS Reiterates “€115.00” Price Target for Merck Group (FRA:MRK)

Merck Group (FRA:MRK) has been given a €115.00 ($141.98) price objective by investment analysts at UBS in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 4th, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. UBS’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MRK. Commerzbank set a €90.00 ($111.11) price objective on shares of Merck Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €111.00 ($137.04) target price on shares of Merck Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase set a €90.00 ($111.11) price target on shares of Merck Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €85.00 ($104.94) price target on shares of Merck Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Independent Research set a €88.00 ($108.64) price target on shares of Merck Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €100.32 ($123.85).

Shares of FRA:MRK traded up €0.82 ($1.01) on Wednesday, hitting €81.10 ($100.12). 281,498 shares of the company were exchanged. Merck Group has a one year low of €76.60 ($94.57) and a one year high of €115.00 ($141.98).

Merck Group Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, a science and technology company, operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. The company offers prescription medicines to treat infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, multiple sclerosis, colorectal cancer, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

