Mercury (MER) Trading 19.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last seven days, Mercury has traded up 19.8% against the dollar. Mercury has a total market cap of $22.08 million and approximately $22.10 million worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mercury token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00002811 BTC on popular exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex, Tidex and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007788 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003009 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.77 or 0.00837324 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00017226 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012661 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00041315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00165143 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00061744 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mercury’s official website is www.darcr.us.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex, Tidex and Upbit. It is not presently possible to buy Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.