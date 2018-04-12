50,503 Shares in Halyard Health Inc (HYH) Acquired by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halyard Health Inc (NYSE:HYH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Halyard Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HYH. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halyard Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Halyard Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in Halyard Health in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Halyard Health by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in Halyard Health in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on HYH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halyard Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Halyard Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Halyard Health from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

HYH stock opened at $46.60 on Thursday. Halyard Health Inc has a 12 month low of $35.24 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,191.64, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Halyard Health (NYSE:HYH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $428.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.94 million. Halyard Health had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Halyard Health Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halyard Health Profile

Halyard Health, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company operates through two segments: Medical Devices and Surgical and Infection Prevention (S&IP). The Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of product offerings focused on pain management, respiratory and digestive health. The S&IP segment provides healthcare supplies and solutions that target the prevention of healthcare-associated infections.

