MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Humana (HUM)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,965,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $1,687,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Humana by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 22,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $5,582,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Humana by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Group raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. ValuEngine raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $264.90 to $246.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs began coverage on Humana in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.21.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 14,075 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.32, for a total transaction of $3,861,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,243,950.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider M Todoroff Christopher sold 16,389 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.37, for a total value of $4,480,260.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,006.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,660 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,218. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HUM traded up $3.28 on Thursday, reaching $285.56. 589,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,125. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $210.01 and a fifty-two week high of $293.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $39,493.37, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Humana had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Humana will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 17.08%.

Humana declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

