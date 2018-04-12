MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 79,079 Cars.com Inc (CARS)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com Inc (NYSE:CARS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 79,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Cars.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at $192,402,000. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 300.6% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,431,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,968,000 after buying an additional 2,575,002 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,575,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,278,000 after buying an additional 572,099 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,367,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,001,000 after buying an additional 574,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 1,790,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,632,000 after buying an additional 30,965 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:CARS opened at $28.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cars.com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.28.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $156.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.30 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Cars.com Inc will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CARS shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cars.com in a report on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

Cars.com Profile

Cars.com Inc owns a digital automotive marketplace business (Cars.com). Cars.com is an online research destination for car shoppers. The Company is engaged in the sale of online subscription advertising products targeting car dealerships. It offers a suite of products and services targeting the automotive needs of its buyer and seller customers.

