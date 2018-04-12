MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 22,665 California Water Service Group Holding (CWT)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group Holding (NYSE:CWT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. HPM Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo upgraded California Water Service Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Hilliard Lyons upgraded California Water Service Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. UBS reduced their price objective on California Water Service Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.60.

In related news, Director George A. Vera bought 869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.40 per share, for a total transaction of $30,762.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,418.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester A. Snow sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $77,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,909.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 875 shares of company stock valued at $30,988 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $37.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1,769.22, a PE ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.65. California Water Service Group Holding has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $46.15.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $162.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.89 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 10.07%. California Water Service Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group Holding will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

