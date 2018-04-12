MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 52,538 Brink’s (BCO)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Brink’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brink’s during the third quarter worth $31,028,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth $27,151,000. Ascend Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth $26,378,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Brink’s during the third quarter worth $17,917,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Brink’s by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 316,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,947,000 after acquiring an additional 186,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Brink’s news, CEO Douglas A. Pertz bought 10,000 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.91 per share, for a total transaction of $729,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George I. Stoeckert bought 2,000 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.15 per share, with a total value of $148,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,493.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,770 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Brink’s in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Brink’s in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $75.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,676.83, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $55.10 and a 52 week high of $88.10.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $903.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.35 million. Brink’s had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 36.76%. Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Brink’s will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/metlife-investment-advisors-llc-buys-shares-of-52538-brinks-bco-updated-updated.html.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services worldwide. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.