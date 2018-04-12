MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Waste Management (WM)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management (NYSE:WM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 123,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,667,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total transaction of $26,021.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,758.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total value of $34,172.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,425.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,598 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,855. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $83.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,651,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,367. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $70.08 and a 1 year high of $89.73. The firm has a market cap of $36,537.02, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.76%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. UBS started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.44.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

