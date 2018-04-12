22,421 Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) Purchased by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Teledyne Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. TT International raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. TT International now owns 30,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,476,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $629,798,000 after purchasing an additional 95,833 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $732,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,690,304. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 35,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total transaction of $6,752,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 284,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,803,170.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,078 shares of company stock valued at $12,858,091 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $190.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,644.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.99. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $121.58 and a 52-week high of $201.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $704.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.25 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets. The Company’s segments include Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment.

