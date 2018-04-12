MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Takes $4.11 Million Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 130,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of First Industrial Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,349,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,449,000 after buying an additional 1,645,026 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 149.8% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,188,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,387,000 after buying an additional 712,517 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,268,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,380,000 after buying an additional 643,800 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $14,305,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 700,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,064,000 after purchasing an additional 247,976 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $29.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3,475.24, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.88. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.38 and a 1 year high of $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $102.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.11 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 50.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 55.41%.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $188,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 292,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,334,621.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on FR shares. Jefferies Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

