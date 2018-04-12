MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Plexus Corp. (PLXS)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,422 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Plexus by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $702,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Longbow Research raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Plexus from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plexus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $60.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1,968.47, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.06 and a 1 year high of $66.78.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.07 million. Plexus had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plexus announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director David J. Drury sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $151,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $395,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,554 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,564 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers product conceptualization solutions; and product design and value-engineering solutions, including program management, feasibility studies, specification development for product features and functionality, circuit design, field programmable gate array design, printed circuit board layout, embedded software design, mechanical design, test specifications development and product verification testing, and automated production solutions and complex automation design.

