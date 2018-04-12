MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 114,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,155,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,303,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,839,000 after buying an additional 2,123,268 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,877,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,683,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,876,000 after purchasing an additional 692,814 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,712,000 after purchasing an additional 507,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 448.7% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 551,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,141,000 after purchasing an additional 451,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total transaction of $685,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,313.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.87, for a total value of $643,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,376.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,164 shares of company stock worth $6,006,803. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADI traded up $2.22 on Thursday, reaching $93.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,980,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,188. The firm has a market cap of $33,293.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.65 and a 12-month high of $98.38.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, January 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.21.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

