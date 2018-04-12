MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 25,771 ABM Industries (ABM)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABM. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABM. Zacks Investment Research raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 price target on ABM Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut ABM Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

Shares of ABM opened at $32.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2,107.12, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $32.08 and a 52-week high of $45.12.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. research analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In related news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $81,785.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,901.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Emerging Industries Group, Technical Solutions, and GCA Services. It offers janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, passenger assistance, catering, air cabin maintenance, transportation, and specialized mechanical and electrical services.

