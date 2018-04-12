MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (OGE)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 126,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,158,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of OGE Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in OGE Energy by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OGE shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Edward Jones downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. OGE Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $31.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,404.58, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.59 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $501.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.27%.

In other news, Director Peter D. Clarke bought 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.40 per share, for a total transaction of $59,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,940. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (OGE)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/metlife-investment-advisors-llc-takes-4-16-million-position-in-oge-energy-corp-oge-updated-updated.html.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.