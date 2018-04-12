MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Insperity (NSP)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insperity (NYSE:NSP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSP. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Insperity by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 439.1% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Arthur A. Arizpe sold 10,655 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $683,305.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul J. Sarvadi sold 45,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $2,771,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,471,328. Corporate insiders own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NSP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Insperity from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Insperity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

NYSE:NSP opened at $71.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,887.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.85. Insperity has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.28 million. Insperity had a return on equity of 102.86% and a net margin of 2.55%. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

WARNING: “MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Insperity (NSP)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/metlife-investment-advisors-llc-takes-position-in-insperity-nsp.html.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management and training, and development services.

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.