MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Takes $11.20 Million Position in State Street Corp (STT)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 114,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $11,200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Zions Bancorporation boosted its stake in State Street by 318.0% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 835.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on State Street from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $115.00 price objective on State Street and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on State Street from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.33.

In other State Street news, insider Jeff D. Conway sold 747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.07, for a total transaction of $76,993.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph L. Hooley sold 33,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $3,445,755.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,531 shares of company stock worth $5,146,169 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE STT traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,559,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. State Street Corp has a 12-month low of $76.95 and a 12-month high of $114.27. The company has a market cap of $36,732.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 17.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 28.19%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates through two lines of business: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Company, through its subsidiary, State Street Bank and Trust Company (State Street Bank), provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors across the world.

