Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Cuts Holdings in First Merchants Co. (FRME)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,914 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,518 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Hamilton Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in First Merchants by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. 70.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRME stock opened at $41.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $2,039.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.91. First Merchants Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $97.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.30 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 24.90%. equities analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Stewart sold 2,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $94,529.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,075.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 63 shares of company stock worth $2,661 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FRME shares. ValuEngine upgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. BidaskClub cut First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of First Merchants in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of First Merchants in a research report on Sunday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

