Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) Position Lowered by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY trimmed its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 66.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,549 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 97,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $89.66 on Thursday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.85 and a one year high of $101.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,769.21, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $747.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.16%.

LECO has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.20.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc is a manufacturer of welding, cutting and brazing products. The Company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding and The Harris Products Group. The Americas Welding segment includes welding operations in North and South America. The International Welding segment primarily includes welding operations in Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia.

