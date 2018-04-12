Performance Food Group (PFGC) Holdings Reduced by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY trimmed its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 29,182 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,831,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $325,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797,407 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,797,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,693,000 after buying an additional 233,461 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,202,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $106,002,000 after buying an additional 241,414 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,213,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,259,000 after purchasing an additional 874,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Performance Food Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,441,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,725,000 after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 12,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $382,131.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $30.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3,114.81, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.32. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.45 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFGC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Sunday, January 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products. The Company operates through three segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized and Vistar. The Performance Foodservice segment distributes a range of national brands, customer brands, and branded food and food-related products.

