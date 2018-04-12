Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $3.46 Million Stake in Concho Resources (CXO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its holdings in Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) by 67.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 47,325 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Concho Resources by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 241,786 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Concho Resources by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 361,781 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $47,654,000 after acquiring an additional 36,662 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Concho Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in Concho Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in Concho Resources by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,663,795 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $350,875,000 after acquiring an additional 189,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

CXO traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $146.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,278,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,840. Concho Resources has a 52 week low of $106.73 and a 52 week high of $162.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $20,935.10, a PE ratio of 70.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.20. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 36.97%. The business had revenue of $780.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Concho Resources will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Concho Resources news, VP E Joseph Wright sold 83,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.27, for a total value of $12,418,946.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 159,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,614,666.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy A. Leach sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total value of $5,925,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 737,837 shares in the company, valued at $109,303,173.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Concho Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Concho Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Concho Resources from $155.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks cut Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.10.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

