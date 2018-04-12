Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $551,000 Holdings in Pinnacle Entertainment (PNK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its stake in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment (NASDAQ:PNK) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,241 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Pinnacle Entertainment were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNK. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinnacle Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BidaskClub cut Pinnacle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Pinnacle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Macquarie cut Pinnacle Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

Pinnacle Entertainment stock opened at $30.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.15. The firm has a market cap of $1,768.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.45. Pinnacle Entertainment has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $33.59.

Pinnacle Entertainment (NASDAQ:PNK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $620.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.70 million. Pinnacle Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 2.46%. Pinnacle Entertainment’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Entertainment will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Entertainment Profile

Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc owns, develops, and operates casinos and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest, South, and West segments. As of February 28, 2018, the company owned and operated 16 gaming entertainment businesses located in Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

