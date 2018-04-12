Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) by 69.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,257 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RBC. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 116,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 118,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 256,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,279,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regal Beloit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.08.

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $72.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.21. Regal Beloit has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3,215.33, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $820.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.65 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. analysts predict that Regal Beloit will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.36%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

