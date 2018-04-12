Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 21,009 Shares of TowneBank (TOWN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,403 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,009 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TowneBank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $622,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in TowneBank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $718,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in TowneBank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $768,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in TowneBank by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 143,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 83,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TowneBank by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,414,000 after acquiring an additional 12,601 shares during the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised TowneBank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

NASDAQ TOWN opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,035.70, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.00. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $35.30.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $109.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.16 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 17.77%. analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 28th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

TowneBank Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

