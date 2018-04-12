Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 66.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,709 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $141.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7,249.99, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.06. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $86.82 and a twelve month high of $148.71.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.33 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 0.46%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jim L. Kaput sold 4,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $709,352.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,839.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ross W. Manire sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total value of $270,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,983.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,780 shares of company stock worth $8,029,513 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase lowered Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.89.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) products worldwide. It offers AIDC products, including mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification device readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, and real-time location systems; related accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables; and software utilities and applications.

