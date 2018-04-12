Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Trims Stake in Innospec (IOSP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY trimmed its position in Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,580 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Innospec were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IOSP. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 130.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Innospec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Innospec by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IOSP. ValuEngine raised Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

In other Innospec news, VP Philip John Boon sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $33,587.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,830.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $154,991.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,256.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,112 shares of company stock worth $832,724 over the last three months. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $69.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Innospec has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $74.30. The company has a market cap of $1,685.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.34. Innospec had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $353.80 million for the quarter. analysts predict that Innospec will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals for use as fuel additives, ingredients for personal care, home care, agrochemical, mining and other applications, and oilfield chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives.

