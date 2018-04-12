Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 88.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,946 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,125,000 after purchasing an additional 28,540 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,541,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTD. Citigroup raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $685.00 to $692.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $675.00 to $630.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $641.00.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.20, for a total value of $181,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,514.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Waldemar Rauch sold 4,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.18, for a total transaction of $2,763,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,955,204.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,497,059. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $565.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $14,552.12, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.20. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $472.44 and a 12-month high of $697.26.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.04. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 94.54%. The company had revenue of $778.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.28 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/mettler-toledo-international-inc-mtd-position-reduced-by-macquarie-group-ltd-updated.html.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The Company operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations and Other. The Company manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics and food retailing applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.